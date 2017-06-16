Johnson Agrees To 3-Year Extension With Hendrick Motorsports

June 16, 2017 10:07 AM
BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — Jimmie Johnson has agreed to a three-year contract extension that keeps the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion with Hendrick Motorsports through 2020.

Hendrick announced the deal Friday. The team also says Lowe’s has signed an agreement to continue its primary sponsorship of Johnson’s No. 48 Chevrolet through next year.

Johnson won his seventh Cup Series title last season, matching the record held by Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty. Johnson leads all drivers with three victories in 2017, heading into this weekend’s race at Michigan International Speedway.

Lowe’s has been Johnson’s primary sponsor for each of his 557 career Cup starts.

