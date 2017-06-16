Second Suspect Arrested In Murder Of Arlington Woman

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A second suspect has been arrested in the capital murder case of April Vancleave, 33, Arlington Police said.

Vancleave was attempting to sell jewelry to raise money for Christmas in December of 2016 when she was murdered after leaving a retail store where she was set to meet some online buyers.

Alex Menor Diaz was arrested by officers assigned to the United States Marshals Service North Texas Fugitive Task Force on Friday in Keller without incident.

Diaz also goes by other names so confirmation of his true identity is still ongoing.

He remains in the Arlington Jail with initial bond set at $1 million.

In February, Mario Hernan Lopez Gamez was arrested and charged with capital murder for his role in the case.

Arlington Police Lt. Christopher Cook said the suspects seen in Target surveillance video followed Vancleave home, waited for her husband to leave, then robbed and killed her in her parking lot.

When detectives learned about the online sale, they were able to get a cell phone number linked to the buyer’s account.

The phone’s GPS coordinates led detectives to the suspect’s Dallas apartment where managers identified him from the surveillance video.

“Once we start delving into it, it may take a little bit of time, but eventually we’re going to be able to work backwards and determine the originator of an email or a cell phone number,” said Cook.

That number led police to Houston where U.S. Marshals took Gamez into custody.