March To End Police Brutality Held In Dallas

June 17, 2017 6:24 PM
Filed Under: Dallas, Jordan Edwards, March, police brutality, rally

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Hundreds rallied in Downtown Dallas on Saturday for a march to end police brutality.

A march to end police brutality was held in Dallas on Saturday. (CBS 11)

Some families who had a loved one killed by a police officer spoke at the rally including the father of Jordan Edwards.

Edwards, 15, was shot to death by a Balch Springs officer in April as he and friends left a party.

“At night I stay up late, two or three in the morning, check on my boys and my familly,” said Odell Edwards. “Eight or nine in the morning, I get no rest. So hard. I’m going to miss Jordan. I’m going to miss him a lot.”

The rally also included a call to protect immigrants from the bill that bans “sanctuary cities” in Texas and also to protect the rights of the LGBT community.

