March To End Police Brutality Held In Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Hundreds rallied in Downtown Dallas on Saturday for a march to end police brutality.
Some families who had a loved one killed by a police officer spoke at the rally including the father of Jordan Edwards.
Edwards, 15, was shot to death by a Balch Springs officer in April as he and friends left a party.
“At night I stay up late, two or three in the morning, check on my boys and my familly,” said Odell Edwards. “Eight or nine in the morning, I get no rest. So hard. I’m going to miss Jordan. I’m going to miss him a lot.”
The rally also included a call to protect immigrants from the bill that bans “sanctuary cities” in Texas and also to protect the rights of the LGBT community.