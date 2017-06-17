Plano Fire Crews Rescue 2 People From Car In Pond

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – Firefighters rescued two people from a sinking car at a pond in central Plano on Saturday.

Officials say crews were called to the 3700 block of Country Place Drive just after 9:40 a.m. about a four-door sedan that drove into a pond near the roadway. Callers told 911 operators that two people were in the car, and the vehicle was in the water sinking.

According to officials, firefighters arrived at the scene within minutes and entered the water to rescue the two people. Both occupants were pulled out and were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The pond is located between two popular walking and biking trails that make up part of Plano’s Chisholm Trail.

Officials say no other people were injured, and they do not know why the vehicle was driven into the pond.