1 Arrested After Vehicle Strikes Pedestrians In London, Police Say

LONDON (CBSDFW.COM) – One person has been arrested after a vehicle struck pedestrians in London early Monday which caused “a number of casualties,” London police said.
Metropolitan Police tweeted they were working on a major incident near Seven Sisters Road in London.
“Officers are on the scene with other emergency services,” the statement said. “There are a number of casualties being worked on at the scene. There has been one person arrested. Enquiries continue.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.