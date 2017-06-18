1 Arrested After Vehicle Strikes Pedestrians In London, Police Say

June 18, 2017 7:46 PM
Filed Under: London, Pedestrians Struck, Seven Sisters Road

LONDON (CBSDFW.COM) – One person has been arrested after a vehicle struck pedestrians in London early Monday which caused “a number of casualties,” London police said.

Metropolitan Police tweeted they were working on a major incident near Seven Sisters Road in London.

“Officers are on the scene with other emergency services,” the statement said. “There are a number of casualties being worked on at the scene. There has been one person arrested. Enquiries continue.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

