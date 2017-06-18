CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Family Member Tells Story Of Cousin Who Died In Navy Ship Crash

June 18, 2017 10:12 PM
Filed Under: Navy Ship, Noe Hernandez, U.S. Navy, USS Fitzgerald, Weslaco

(CBSDFW.COM) – Separated by thousands of miles of ocean, Aly Hernandez-Singer says pictures of her cousin, Noe, always kept them together.

Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Noe Hernandez of Weslaco, Texas died on the USS Fitzgerald over the weekend after it collided with a container ship off the coast of Japan.

gettyimages 696843888 e1497753087177 Family Member Tells Story Of Cousin Who Died In Navy Ship Crash

US Navy guided missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald arrves at its mother port US Naval Yokosuka Base, Kanagawa prefecture on June 17, 2017. (KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP/Getty Images)

“We lived through his experiences. His travels. We were just proud that our boy was up there,” said Aly Hernandez-Singer.

Noe and six other shipmates were previously reported missing after the crash severely damaged the USS Fitzgerald. Nightmares became real after the U.S. Navy confirmed the seven deaths.

Aly tells CBS 11 her cousin Noe died in the collision from a head injury as he slept. “When they confirmed it, it was like a kick to the chest.”

She also says Noe met his wife in high school. “That’s how he met Dora too. She was in ROTC,” said Aly. “That was his first love… his only love.”

Noe is also survived by his son, Leon, who Aly says is about to be three years old.

noe2 Family Member Tells Story Of Cousin Who Died In Navy Ship Crash

Noe Hernandez with wife, Dora, and son, Leon. (Family)

The family’s next step is to come together to honor Noe’s life and the legacy that lives on.

“We all came from poverty in Guatemala,” said Aly. “He was the one who made it. And we were so proud of him.”

