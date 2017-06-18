Fort Worth Police Searching For Missing 10-Year-Old Girl

UPDATE: June 18, 2017, 5:37PM – Fort Worth confirmed the 10-year-old girl has been found.
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police are searching for a missing 10-year-old who was last seen Sunday morning.
Police say Kimora Moore was last seen at around 10:00 a.m. at 8240 Calmont Avenue.
Kimora is 135 pounds has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a plaid shirt, black and white-colored leggings and purple slippers.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Fort Worth police at 817.392.4222.