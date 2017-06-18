Gift Of A Lifetime Possibly Fastest Seat In Sports

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s graduation season and Father’s Day is almost here. Why not give a gift that is truly unforgettable.

There are no words to fully explain what its really like to ride inches behind racing legend Mario Andretti in a real 2 seat Indy race car.

Especially at nearly 200 miles per hour.

Andretti who won the 1969 Indianapolis 500 tells CBS 11’s Kaley O’Kelley that he loves sharing the Fastest Seat in Sports experience where he takes people for a ride. She shares her experience riding with the living legend.