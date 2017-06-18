Gift Of A Lifetime Possibly Fastest Seat In Sports

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s graduation season and Father’s Day is almost here. Why not give a gift that is truly unforgettable.
There are no words to fully explain what its really like to ride inches behind racing legend Mario Andretti in a real 2 seat Indy race car.
Especially at nearly 200 miles per hour.
Andretti who won the 1969 Indianapolis 500 tells CBS 11’s Kaley O’Kelley that he loves sharing the Fastest Seat in Sports experience where he takes people for a ride. She shares her experience riding with the living legend.
It all went so fast. From the moment I put on my fire-proof race suit to the moment I was being walked by crew members out onto at Texas Motor Speedway wearing gloves and a helmet… I had no idea to think about the real power of a race car.
There I was climbing into this multi million dollar red hot speed machine with Andretti fired up and ready to share the adrenaline rush he lives for.
The pit crew straps me in, just as I say, “Uh that’s tight!” I hear “Yeah it’s supposed to be tight.” A crew member closes my helmet lens before I can say boo… and I hear the words ‘goodbye!’
The smell of burning rubber… an engine so loud I can’t hear my own laughter and the force of that all pressure not for the timid. I forgot about being afraid!
Then as we come around turn two fear sets in for a moment, and I realize what a truly special moment this is.
As we make our way toward turn three… Andretti goes faster… hitting the breaks a touch to round the corner into our final leg of the ride.
At that moment, I gain a newfound level of respect for the men and women who drive these race cars professionally.
This by far is one of the best moments of my life.
And one I hope you get to experience, too!