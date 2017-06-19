Affidavit: Texas State Rep Neave’s Blood Alcohol Content At Least 0.15

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – An affidavit released Monday shows that a local Texas State Representative’s blood alcohol content was nearly double the legal limit.

Victoria Neave was charged with DWI following an overnight crash on June 6.

Neave was detained by Dallas Police around 11:30 pm after she allegedly crashed her car into a tree near La Vista Dr. and Abrams Parkway in the Lakewood area.

The 36-year-old was transported to the Dallas County jail and charged with driving while intoxicated.

According to the arrest affidavit, Neave refused to perform a field sobriety test and repeatedly told the arresting officer, “I love you and I will fight for you and I’m invoking my fifth amendment rights.”

Neave released the following statement Wednesday afternoon:

“Last night, I disappointed my family, my constituents and my supporters. I disappointed myself. I am so grateful that no one was hurt. I am deeply sorry, and will accept the consequences of my actions, and will work to make this right.”

During the recent legislative session, Neave went on a self-imposed hunger strike for four days to protest the “sanctuary city” bill.

Neave, a democrat from Mesquite, represents Texas House District 107, which includes parts of Dallas, Mesquite, and Garland.

She recently featured on social media several photos of herself supporting the Texas ‘distracted driving’ bill.

Dallas County Democratic Party Chair Carol Donovan issued the following statement at the time of the incident:

“We understand, and are thankful, that no other person was involved or injured in the accident. Nevertheless, we look forward to speaking with her regarding the facts of her case and to insure she is alright. We wish her the very best and pray for her swift recovery so that she can resume her strong representation of the citizens of House District 107.”

Republican State Senator Phillip Huffines released this statement at the time of the incident:

“Dallas County doesn’t need elected officials who break the law and endanger our children and the public by driving drunk. Dallas County, and House District 107 must demand better. Our focus is on getting Republicans elected throughout the County and we will be actively supporting the Republican nominee for this seat in 2018.”