Children Recovering From Pit Bull Bites To Face And Arm

FARMERSVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) – A 4-year-old is recovering at home after a vicious pit bull attack.
Investigators in Farmersville said the family’s pit bull suddenly attacked the little girl early Sunday afternoon. She was bitten in the face and rushed to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas.
The attack happened at the home on Windom Street near Highway 78 and 380. Afterward, dog was taken by animal control officers to the pound.
Then, about four hours later, a 5-year-old boy was attacked by another pit bull less than a mile away. This time it was a neighbor’s dog that broke its leash and bit the boy on the arm. The child was sent to a hospital in McKinney.
The owner of that dog brought it to the Farmersville animal shelter.