Fort Worth Offers Arena Bonds To Residents

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Fort Worth is giving residents a chance to invest in its future. Beginning on Monday, people can buy bonds in the city’s new Dickies Arena, located near the Will Rogers Center.

The bonds are being offered to Fort Worth and Texas residents first, one day before they are made available to institutional investors. Fort Worth has never before allowed city bonds to be sold to residents.

The Fort Worth City Council has authorized the sale of $240 million in bonds. They can be purchased in $5,000 increments, up to $500,000. The buyers can also select a date for when they want their investments to be paid back, the earliest being in March 2021.

Contact one of the following financial institutions to learn more about purchasing the bonds.

J.P. Morgan: 855-231-8873

Citigroup: 855-644-7252

Loop Capital Markets: 212-619-2250

Wells Fargo Securities: 866-287-3221