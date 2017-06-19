Public Hearing And Vote On 2017-2018 Frisco ISD Budget

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – After months of discussion on how to fix the school districts budget woes, a public hearing and vote on the 2017-2018 budget is expected to happen tonight at the Frisco Independent School District school board meeting.

There are nearly 60 recommendations on the table, suggesting ways to cut costs or generate revenue for the district. Some money saving measures being considered include:

cutting summer operating hours

eliminating library aide positions

cutting technology specialist jobs

getting rid of the ninth-grade PSAT

Employees, parents and Frisco residents helped weigh in on the proposed budget.

Some of the other suggested cuts include reducing the budget for phone and maintenance repairs and toner and internet repairs, charging fees for parking passes at the high school campuses and increasing adult gate admission at middle and high school events by $1.

District officials say one of the biggest money savers would be to delay the opening of four schools — resulting in a savings of close to $15 million.

Options to reign in the budget have been circulating since residents voted down a proposed 13-cent tax increase last year. Critics say the district asked for more money than it needed.

One aspect of the proposed budget stirring controversy is the pay-to-play option. The change would mean any athlete who wants to participate in a particular sport would have to pay a fee. The cost — $100 for middle school students and $200 for high school athletes. Athletic camp prices would also go up. The annual fees would cover the district’s costs for security, transportation, officiating and laundry. Fees for summer athletic camps would be an extra $1.50 to $2 per hour.

But the proposed budget isn’t all about cuts, it also includes 2-percent pay raise for employees.

The public hearing on the proposed 2017-18 budget begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Frisco ISD Administration Building located at 5515 Ohio Drive.