Human Case Of West Nile Virus Confirmed In Tarrant County

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Tarrant County Public Health has confirmed the first human case of West Nile Virus for the 2017 season.

The case is from Fort Worth and is the mild form of the disease.

No other details are being released about the patient to protect the patient’s identity.

In 2016, TCPH reported its first human case on July 13.

For the entire 2016 season, TCPH reported 44 human cases of West Nile disease, including one death.

The mild form of the disease is commonly referred to as West Nile Fever.

Symptoms include headache, fever, muscle and joint aches, nausea and fatigue. People typically recover on their own, although symptoms may last for several weeks.

The more severe form is often referred to as West Nile Neuroinvasive Disease. Symptoms include neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness and paralysis. This form of the disease can be deadly.

TCPH is reminding residents of the importance of taking personal protective measures to safeguard against West Nile Virus. Residents should routinely dump standing water on their property, use EPA-approved insect repellent, and dress in long sleeves and pants.