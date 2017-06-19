North Texas Roofer Arrested For Stealing From Homeowners

CORINTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas Roofer is facing felony theft charges after police say he stole tens of thousands of dollars from homeowners.

Charles Fairchild, 37, was arrested for Theft of Property by Corinth Police on Thursday June 15, 2017.

Homeowners started contacting CBS11’s Consumer Justice unit about about Fairchild in February.

Brenda Abdalla said he paid Fairchild’s company, Metroplex Roof and Fence, $4,000 to fix her home last year.

First she said he gave her excuses and then he stopped talking to her.

“They won’t answer their phones — nothing! It’s just like they disappeared. They have not done one single thing that they told me they were gonna do and so I want my money back,” said Abdalla.

At least six lawsuits were filed against Fairchild in the last year.

Fairchild’s attorney said the customers were asking for repairs not covered by insurance and this was not Fairchild’s fault.

Corinth, Carrollton and Denton police investigators have filed multiple cases against Fairchild for taking money and not completing the work.

Fairchild was booked into the Denton County jail and was released the same day on a $5000.00 bond.

Any Corinth or Shady Shores residents who have fallen victim to this Fairchild or Metroplex Roof and Fence, please contact Investigator Tim Dial at 940.498.2017 or tim.dial@cityofcorinth.com.