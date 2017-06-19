Pregame Nuggets: Choo & Gomez Getting Hot, Estrada Vs Bibens-Dirkx

*Adrian Beltre’s 3000 hit tracker

30. Roberto Clemente, 3000

31. Sam Rice, 2985

32. Sam Crawford, 2963

33. ADRIAN BELTRE, 2958

*Joey Gallo’s 18 HR are the most among MLB 3B.

*Carlos Gomez has a 7-game hitting streak:

.423 (11-for-26)

1.252 OPS

4 2B

2 HR

9 RBI

*Carlos Gomez’s .784 OPS ranks 9th among MLB CF (min. 150 AB).

*Choo has reached base 2+ times in 5 straight games. His longest career streak is 10 straight such games.

*Choo has reached base in 20 of his last 41 PA.

*In 30 PA vs. pitchers who have thrown 80+ pitches since 2016, Choo has walked 8x. That 26.7% rate is highest in MLB.

*Choo is hitting .396 on outside fastballs since the start of 2016, best among active MLB players.

*Odor’s .222 BA is the highest it has been to start a game since he started the April 15th game with a .225 BA.

*Since 2014, Odor has 28 multi-XBH games which ranks 3rd most among MLB 2B:

1. Altuve, 33

2. Kipnis, 29

3. Odor, 28

*Elvis is 2-for-his-last-18 with 5 K since his 15-game hitting streak came to an end. Maz is 3-for-his-last-21 with 6 K.

*Marco Estrada throws his changeup 36.2% of the time, easily the highest usage rate in MLB. Jeremy Hellickson’s 30.9% is next closest.

*FWIW, opposing batters are hitting Estrada’s CH better this year than most:

12: .239

17: .231

11: .230

14: .190

15: .184

13: .176

16: .162

*Also, take a look at opposing batters’ ISO against Estrada’s CH this year vs. the past:

17: .224

11: .180

12: .179

14: .176

16: .142

15: .111

13: .082

*Last year, hitters had a .145 average w/ a .361 ISO on elevated fastballs from Estrada. This year? .333 BA w/ .072 ISO.

*Marco Estrada’s whiff rate of 26.4% ranks 10th in the A.L. Darvish, for context, ranks 11th at 26.1% per STATS.

*Estrada’s 10.18 K/9 ranks 5th in the A.L.

1. Sale, 12.36

2. Archer, 11.17

3. Bauer, 10.77

4. McCullers, 10.45

5. Estrada, 10.18

*Jose Bautista is hitting just .130 with a .446 OPS in 15 June games spanning 62 PA. He’s got 1 HR, 2 RBI, and is 3-for-last-23.

*Since 2010, only Joey Votto (774) has drawn more walks than Jose Bautista (700).

*Kevin Pillar’s tale of 2 seasons

First 121 AB: .314 BA w/ .861 OPS; 4 HR, 9 RBI

Last 149 AB: .208 BA w/ .617 OPS; 4 HR, 9 RBI

*Random Kevin Pillar note. Since start of 2016

100.4 AB/HR vs. SP (191 out of 195)

31.6 AB/HR vs. relievers

*Pillar was the first member of Toronto’s 2011 draft class to reach the Majors. Others from that TOR draft class include Joe Musgrove, Aaron Nola, Dwight Smith, and Anthony DeSclafani, among others.

*Pillar was the 979th overall pick. Only other guy to make the MLB at 979? Ryan Dull.

*Only two players from Pillar’s 32nd round class have made the majors: Pillar and Billy Burns.

*Pillar hit his first MLB HR off of Brad Peacock on Aug 24, 2014. Who else hit his first MLB HR off of Brad Peacock? Rougned Odor on May 12, 2014.