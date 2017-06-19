CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
SPCA Of Texas Seizes 42 Animals On Grayson County Property

June 19, 2017 2:01 PM
Filed Under: Animal Abuse, animal adoption, Animal Rescue, dogs, Grayson County, Pottsboro, rabbits, SPCA of Texas

GRAYSON COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Over the weekend the SPCA of Texas seized more than 40 animals that they say were being cruelly treated on a property in Grayson County.

spca grayson 5 SPCA Of Texas Seizes 42 Animals On Grayson County Property

(credit: SPCA of Texas)

In all, workers took more than 30 rabbits, 6 dogs, 2 ferrets and 2 birds to the SPCA of Texas’ Animal Rescue Center in Dallas. The animals were taken after the Pottsboro Police Department, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, along with the SPCA obtained a seizure warrant.

The rabbits were found outside, locked in cages filled with feces and trash. The animals had little or no access to food and water and were at the mercy of the elements.

spca grayson 6 SPCA Of Texas Seizes 42 Animals On Grayson County Property

(credit: SPCA of Texas)

The dogs were found roaming free inside the residence, where the ferrets and birds were also living in separate cages.

Officials with the SPCA say the animals have varying health issues, including malnourishment, hair loss, long nails and flea infestation.

A custody hearing for the animals will be held later this month. Until then, they will be examined by medical staff and cared for by the SPCA.

