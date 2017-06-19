SPCA Of Texas Seizes 42 Animals On Grayson County Property

GRAYSON COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Over the weekend the SPCA of Texas seized more than 40 animals that they say were being cruelly treated on a property in Grayson County.
In all, workers took more than 30 rabbits, 6 dogs, 2 ferrets and 2 birds to the SPCA of Texas’ Animal Rescue Center in Dallas. The animals were taken after the Pottsboro Police Department, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, along with the SPCA obtained a seizure warrant.
The rabbits were found outside, locked in cages filled with feces and trash. The animals had little or no access to food and water and were at the mercy of the elements.
The dogs were found roaming free inside the residence, where the ferrets and birds were also living in separate cages.
Officials with the SPCA say the animals have varying health issues, including malnourishment, hair loss, long nails and flea infestation.
A custody hearing for the animals will be held later this month. Until then, they will be examined by medical staff and cared for by the SPCA.