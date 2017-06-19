RAIN IN NORTH TEXASCurrent Conditions | Live Radar | Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Texas Cities Mark Juneteenth With Family Events

June 19, 2017 11:31 AM
Filed Under: Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Galveston, Houston, Juneteenth, San Angelo, San Antonio, Slavery

DALLAS (AP) – Communities across Texas have celebrated Juneteenth with flags, food and historic remembrances of when Texas slaves more than 150 years ago learned they were free.

On June 19, 1865, federal troops arrived in Galveston to declare Texas slaves free, more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.

Organizers say more than 200 people attended a prayer breakfast Monday in Galveston at the Ashton Villa, site of the city’s Juneteenth monument.

A family festival was planned Monday in Dallas at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.

Juneteenth parades were held Saturday in a number of cities, including Austin, Fort Worth, Houston, San Angelo and San Antonio. A health and wellness fair was held at the Abilene Convention Center. A Juneteenth Family Festival in Corpus Christi included public readings.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch