Two Separate Dog Attacks Send Children To Hospital

FARMERSVILLE (CBSDFW) – Two separate dog attacks over the weekend sent two young kids to the hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators in Farmersville say a family’s pitbull suddenly attacked their 4-year-old daughter early Sunday afternoon. She was bitten in the face and rushed to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas.

The incident happened at the home on Windom Street near Highway 78 and 380. The dog was taken by animal control officers to the pound.

About 4 hours later, a 5-year-old boy was attacked by another pit bull less than a mile away.

This time it was a neighbor’s dog that broke its leash and bit the boy on the arm. The boy was sent to a hospital in Mckinney.

The owner of that dog brought it to the Farmersville animal shelter.

As of Monday morning, there has been no update on the condition of each child.