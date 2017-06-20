CBS 11 NEWS @ 11: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 11:00 AM To 11:30 AM

Former Brown University President Takes Over At Prairie View

June 20, 2017 9:46 AM
Filed Under: Brown University, Education, Prairie View, Prairie View A&M, Prairie View A&M University, Princeton University, Ruth Simmons, Spellman College

COLLEGE STATION (AP) — Retired Brown University President Ruth Simmons has been named interim president of Prairie View A&M University.

Former Brown University President Ruth Simmons. (credit: Kris Connor/Getty Images)

The 71-year-old Simmons, who also was president at Massachusetts’ Smith College, the nation’s largest women’s university, and served in executive positions at Princeton and Spellman College, takes over at Prairie View for George Wright, who is returning to teaching history after holding the top job for 14 years.

When Simmons retired from Brown in 2012 after 11 years, she returned to her native Houston. Her appointment at the historically black university, approved by the Texas A&M System Board of Regents, is effective July 1.

In another move, the Board of Regents has named Kelly Quintanilla as the sole finalist to be president of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. She’s been interim president since January.

