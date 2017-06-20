Dallas Police Searching For Missing Woman

June 20, 2017 7:20 AM
DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Dallas police are asking for help locating a woman who they fear may be a danger to herself.

According to Dallas Police, 31-year-old Amber Michelle Parker was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Monday walking in the 3000 block of N. Hall Street. Officials say she may be a danger to herself.

Amber Michelle Parker (Image via Dallas Police Dept.)

Parker (5′ 4″, 130 lbs) has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and pants, a red beanie hat, and tennis shoes.

If you see Parker, police ask that you contact 9-1-1 or the Dallas Police Missing Persons Unit at 214-671-4268.

