Dallas Police Searching For Missing Woman

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Dallas police are asking for help locating a woman who they fear may be a danger to herself.
According to Dallas Police, 31-year-old Amber Michelle Parker was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Monday walking in the 3000 block of N. Hall Street. Officials say she may be a danger to herself.
Parker (5′ 4″, 130 lbs) has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and pants, a red beanie hat, and tennis shoes.
If you see Parker, police ask that you contact 9-1-1 or the Dallas Police Missing Persons Unit at 214-671-4268.