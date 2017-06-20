CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
El Centro College Sets Memorial Program For July 7 Remembrance

June 20, 2017 8:51 PM
Filed Under: Dallas Police Ambush, El Centro College, memorial event, Tribute 7/7

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) –  El Centro College has scheduled a memorial event to honor the officers who died during the Dallas police ambush on July 7, 2016, those who were wounded (including two El Centro police officers, Cpl. Bryan Shaw and Officer John Abbott) and all of the officers who responded.

The event is set for 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 7, in the Student Center.

“The program will focus on renewal and how we should reflect on the importance of community building,” said Dr. Jose Adames, El Centro’s president.

Adames will lead the tribute, and two additional speakers will address students, employees and community members who are invited to participate that morning. A piece of student artwork will be unveiled at the end of the ceremony – an installation which is the conceptual rendering of a tree – in a neutral shade – with images projected on its branches; those images represent “What El Centro means to me.”

The college also will commission a commemorative sculpture which will be completed during the fall 2017 semester.

“We are partnering with Tribute 7/7 organizers in Dallas because we want to demonstrate our commitment to remembering the tragedy of July 7,” said Adames. “One year later, we are focused on building relationships with the community and police, as we mark that night, also remembering that we are #ElCentroStrong.”

The focus of Tribute 7/7, an organization led by the Dallas Police Department and other law enforcement associations, is to thank the community for its support of law enforcement and to encourage more communication between them.

Tribute 7/7 is planning an evening of remembrance on July 7, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall Plaza, which will remain open until 10 p.m. for the community to gather and share memories of the 2016 events; show support to officers and their families who attend; and celebrate the officers who were lost that night.

Tribute 7/7 is part of a Weekend of Honor, July 7-9, in Dallas which will feature festivities and ceremonies honoring those individuals who have sacrificed their lives for the protection of others.

