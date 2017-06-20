Some Finalists For Dallas Police Chief Named

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – CBS11 has confirmed three finalists to replace former Dallas Police Chief David Brown.

They are:

Chief Steve Dye (Grand Prairie)

Dallas Police Asst. Chief Gary Tittle

Dallas Police Deputy Chief Malik Aziz

More candidates could be added to the list by the end of the week.

On Monday, City Manager T.C. Broadnax told CBS11, he will meet with the city’s recruiter this week to discuss finalists for the job.

“We are narrowing down the applicant pool to get to some finalists, at least four or five, hopefully, by the end of this week. We have done a national search so there will definitely be people from out of the area. I hear there may be some internal candidates interested as well, we’ll see how they fare,” said Braodmax.

The interim police chief, David Pughes, has said since October when he assumed the job, that he’s not interested in becoming chief full-time.

Broadnax said during the week of July 10, community groups and council members will be able to interview the finalists for the job.