Fort Worth City Council Votes 9-0, Overturns Zoning Designation

June 20, 2017 9:53 PM By Ken Molestina
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth neighbors living near the Texas Christian University campus off of Wambash and Rogers Avenue claimed a victory after their efforts to get the City Council to overturn a zoning designation worked.

In a 9-0 vote council members agreed to re-zone the neighborhood as a single family area.

The previous zoning allowed for the construction of a 10-room structure dubbed a Stealth Dorm. Families argued that type of residence should not be allowed in an established neighborhood known for having a single family homes.

Becky Fetty (who led the residents in their petition) was elated after Tuesday night’s vote.

“I feel so good. I’m excited. I came out and started to dance around. It’s a huge step for our neighborhood for the few streets still left. I think we’re just paving the way,” said Fetty.

The Stealth Dorm will remain but under the new zoning designation no more like it can be built.

