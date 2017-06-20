CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Fort Worth Program Keeping Kids Safe From Lead

June 20, 2017 6:29 AM
Filed Under: City of Fort Worth, Doors, Fort Worth, Hazard, Lead Paint, Lead poisoning, Lead-Safe Program, Paint, Windows

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – There’s a danger lurking in some North Texas homes, hiding in plain sight and targeting children. Now the City of Fort Worth is stepping in to help and educate.

Peeling paint and old windows may be putting your family at risk for lead poisoning. Now the Lead-Safe Program (LSP) is working to create a safe environment for Fort Worth residents. The program helps residents, who meet income requirements, protect children (under age six) from lead in places where they live or spend an extended amount of time.

While lead poisoning can damage the nervous system and cause learning and behavioral problems in children — it is preventable.

Through LSP eligible residents living in homes across the city can get help reducing lead-based paint hazards. Some of the free services include:

  • Lead-based paint inspections and risk assessments
  • Testing of children under the age of six for lead poisoning
  • Interior and/or exterior painting
  • Replacement of hazardous lead-contaminated doors, windows, and siding if necessary

To qualify for Lead-Safe Program assistance you must own the home you live in and it must have been built before 1978. Applicants must also have a child, 5-years-old or younger, that lives at the home or spends an extended amount of time at the home. The applicant’s household income must also be at or below 80-percent of the area medium income.

As it stands, the city of Fort Worth has identified six zip codes that are most at risk for having lead hazards, they are:

  • 76104
  • 76105
  • 76106
  • 76110
  • 76111
  • 76164

Click here for more information on the Fort Worth Lead-Safe Program or to apply for assistance.

