Homeowners Furious Over ‘Stealth Dorm’ Near TCU

FORT WORTH (CBS11) – Homeowners near TCU upset about the construction of what they’re calling a “stealth dormitory” in their neighborhood are asking Fort Worth to change their zoning code to prevent similar construction.

“When I have to look at that one it makes me really upset,” said James Pointer as he walked with his two young grandsons on the area’s tree-shaded sidewalks.

Pointer has lived on Rogers Avenue more than 50 years. But in the last six months, a tan and white, 10 bedroom, 4,500 square foot building was added across the street.

Neighbors say the developer plans on renting out the rooms.

“It’s a sad situation for us,” Pointer said. “I guess we can understand it in a way. But it’s not fair to the homeowners, the existing homeowners like myself.”

It’s not just homeowners upset.

“I mean it’s right there in our face,” said TCU student Adam Nunez who rents a small house next door. “We can reach out our window and almost touch it.”

He and his roommates already have similar rental properties on the next block they can see the backs of from their backyard. And the new one, parking lot and all, is just a couple of feet away.

“If you come through the front of our street it’s a nice neighborhood and everyone is keeping their yards,” said Nunez’s roommate Brady Tackett. “And you look back here and it looks like an office park. Like you don’t want to see it.”

“We wish it was more like a neighborhood,” Nunez said. “That is why we moved over here and that’s what we wish we had. But they’re turning it into almost an apartment complex.”

Zoning for two of the streets closest to TCU still allow buildings for more than one family. Most thought that meant duplexes, not what they’re calling the “stealth dorm.”

“So what we’re trying to do, we’ve petitioned the city to change it to A-5, single family. We are trying to prevent that from happening again,” said homeowner Becky Fetty.

The Fort Worth City Council has the issue on its agenda Tuesday night.