O.J. Simpson Getting July 20 Parole Hearing In Nevada

June 20, 2017 3:35 PM
Filed Under: Armed Robbery, kidnapping, O.J. Simpson, parole hearing

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Imprisoned former football star O.J. Simpson has a parole hearing date next month in Nevada.

State Board of Parole Commissioners official David Smith said Tuesday the 70-year-old Simpson is due to appear July 20 before a panel of four parole commissioners who could approve his release October 1.

Simpson will be at the Lovelock Correctional Center, where he has been serving his nine-to-33 year sentence for armed robbery and kidnapping.

Commissioners will be in a hearing room in Carson City, and they will question Simpson by closed-circuit TV.

Simpson was acquitted in 1995 in Los Angeles in the killings of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman.

He was found guilty in Las Vegas in 2008 of orchestrating an armed confrontation in 2007 with two sports memorabilia dealers at a Las Vegas casino hotel.

