Prosecutors Ask Judge To Revoke Tonya Couch’s Bond

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Tarrant County authorities are asking a judge to revoke Tonya Couch’s bond as she awaits trial on charges she helped her son flee to Mexico to avoid arrest.

Prosecutors say Tonya Couch was caught drinking alcohol, a violation of the conditions of her bond.

The 50 year old is charged with hindering the apprehension of a fugitive and money laundering. She and her son Ethan were apprehended in Mexico after fleeing the country in late 2015.

She had asked for less stringent bond conditions so that she could work as a bartender at a bar in Azle.

A lawyer representing Couch could not be reached for comment.

In 2013, Ethan Couch killed four people and seriously injured two more when he crashed a pickup while driving drunk. He was 16 at the time.

He gained national attention when a witness at his trial said he suffered from “affluenza,” meaning that he couldn’t tell right from wrong because of his affluent upbringing.