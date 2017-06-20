Puppy Recovering After Being Left In Hot Car

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Yesterday she was near death after being found locked in a hot car – with the heat index hitting 109. Today, Annabella is showing signs of a miraculous recovery.
The 10-week old German Shepherd-Husky mix, was rescued from a hot car yesterday in the town of Manor, near Austin.
Once freed from the sweltering car, officials took her to Doctor Katharine Lund at the Austin Animal Center.
Lund says the puppy was so overheated she was within minutes of death, but after treatment made a great turnaround.
Annabella’s owner was arrested. Police say she may be taken from him and put up for adoption.