Puppy Recovering After Being Left In Hot Car

June 20, 2017 1:16 PM By Cameron Fairchild
Filed Under: Animal, Austin Animal Center, Crime, dog, hot car, Manor, Texas

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Yesterday she was near death after being found locked in a hot car – with the heat index hitting 109. Today, Annabella is showing signs of a miraculous recovery.

The 10-week old German Shepherd-Husky mix, was rescued from a hot car yesterday in the town of Manor, near Austin.

Once freed from the sweltering car, officials took her to Doctor Katharine Lund at the Austin Animal Center.

hot car puppy Puppy Recovering After Being Left In Hot Car

Annabella the puppy was rescued from a hot car (Photo courtesy of Doctor Katharine Lund, Austin Animal Center)

Lund says the puppy was so overheated she was within minutes of death, but after treatment made a great turnaround.

Annabella’s owner was arrested. Police say she may be taken from him and put up for adoption.

More from Cameron Fairchild
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch