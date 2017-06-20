Students Volunteer To Renovate Homes For Needy

WATAUGA (CBS11) – More than 100 junior high and high school students are on a mission to make North Texas a better place.

It’s a week-long community service project made up of student volunteers from around the country. They’re planting community gardens, building wheelchair ramps and revitalizing homes.

Four years ago, Trudy Hopkins had a stroke. Her husband, a middle school teacher, takes care of her. They said they could only watch as their lawn was overrun by weeds.

“We just didn’t have the means to take care of it,” said Trudy Hopkins.

That’s when a Christian-based organization stepped in. “It is a lot of hard work, but it is really fun,” said volunteer Evie Bunn.

The joy the organization brings to homeowners is immeasurable.

“There aren’t words to express how much it means to me that they came and cared for someone they didn’t even know,” said Hopkins.

Volunteers of the annual community service project say what they get out of it is even greater. “This project is called World Changers. Not because we change the homeowner’s life, but because our lives are changed through the experience,” said volunteer Haley Edwards.

Eleven crews will spend the rest of the week renovating nine houses and yards around the Fort Worth area.

The project ends Friday.

The cities the organization go to select houses that are in need. The teens are from church groups from around the country.