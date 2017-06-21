Bedford Teen Still Missing After Taking Dog For A Walk

June 21, 2017 6:59 PM

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Police still haven’t found a 14-year-old from Bedford who was last seen walking her dog Monday.

Kaytlynn Cargill was last seen around the Oak Creek Apartments, 1611 Oak Creek Lane, at approximately 6:20 p.m. on June 19. Her dog was later found tied to a fence at the nearby dog park. One of Cargill’s friends said that the teen asked others to watch the dog for a minute but never returned.

Kaytlynn Cargill was last seen three days ago when she took her dog for walk. (photo courtesy: Facebook)

She’s 4’6″, weighs 85 pounds, has short brown hair and brown eyes. Cargill was last seen wearing a light blue flat bill hat, white t-shirt and blue jean shorts with white lace around the bottom.

Police said there’s no indication that she was abducted and are investigating her disappearance as a runaway case.

Anyone within information should call police at 817-952-2440.

 

