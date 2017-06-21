Bodies Of Texas Man, Son Missing On New Mexico Hike Found

June 21, 2017 6:43 AM
Filed Under: Carlsbad Caverns, Carlsbad Caverns National Park, hike, hikers, Hiking, new mexico, trailhead

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a Texas man and his son reported missing on a hike in the area of the Carlsbad Caverns National Park have been found dead.

New Mexico State Police say the search for 57-year-old of Robert Stuart Pluta and his 21-year-old son Robert Jr. began Monday.

Both men were avid and experienced hikers from Corpus Christi.

State Police were notified Monday afternoon after Pluta’s wife says she had been unable to contact her husband or son for days.

Park Service staff located the men’s vehicle on a trailhead northwest of Carlsbad Caverns.

State Police say one dead body was found about 10 p.m. Monday about two miles northwest of the caverns and the other body was located a mile away Tuesday morning.

Eddy County authorities are investigating the deaths.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch