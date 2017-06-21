Body Found In Arlington Landfill

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A Republic Services employee found a body in the landfill area where he was working Wednesday around 1:40 p.m. in the 800 block of Mosier Valley Road.
Arlington Police are investigating.
Detectives responded to the scene and are checking for any missing person reports in the area.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the manner and cause of death along with the identity of the deceased once next of kin notification has been made.
