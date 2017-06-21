CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]

Dallas Police Arrest Suspect In Deep Ellum Sexual Assault

June 21, 2017 9:39 AM
Filed Under: Deep Ellum, Deep Ellum Sex Assault Suspect, rape, Roy Gutierrez, Sex, sexual assault, suspect, suspect arrested

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM)After releasing a picture of a man they wanted to speak with regarding a sexual assault in the Deep Ellum area, Dallas police have made an arrest.

Tips came pouring in Tuesday just hours after police released a photo of a then-unidentified man who they called a “person of interest” in the attack that happened Saturday night.

sex assault suspect Dallas Police Arrest Suspect In Deep Ellum Sexual Assault

Have you seen this man? Call Crime Stoppers if so. (photo credit: Dallas Police Department)

After investigating the leads police identified the suspect as 40-year-old Roy Gutierrez. Police got a warrant for his arrest and after finding him at the DART West End Transfer Station in downtown Dallas late Tuesday night took him into custody.

roy gutierrez Dallas Police Arrest Suspect In Deep Ellum Sexual Assault

(credit: Dallas Police Department)

Gutierrez has been charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault and is being held in the Dallas County Jail on $100,000 bond.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch