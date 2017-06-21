Dallas Police Arrest Suspect In Deep Ellum Sexual Assault

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – After releasing a picture of a man they wanted to speak with regarding a sexual assault in the Deep Ellum area, Dallas police have made an arrest.
Tips came pouring in Tuesday just hours after police released a photo of a then-unidentified man who they called a “person of interest” in the attack that happened Saturday night.
After investigating the leads police identified the suspect as 40-year-old Roy Gutierrez. Police got a warrant for his arrest and after finding him at the DART West End Transfer Station in downtown Dallas late Tuesday night took him into custody.
Gutierrez has been charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault and is being held in the Dallas County Jail on $100,000 bond.