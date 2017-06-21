Ex-Texas Nurse Accused Of Killing Dozens Charged With Murder

June 21, 2017 1:26 PM
Filed Under: Bexar County, Death, Dilantin, Gatesville, Genene Jones, Joshua Sawyer, murder indictment, Nurse, Texas

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A former Texas nurse who prosecutors say may be responsible for the deaths of up to 60 young children has been indicted on a murder charge for the second time in recent weeks.

Prosecutors in San Antonio said in a statement that 66-year-old Genene Jones was indicted Wednesday in the 1981 death of 2-year-old Rosemary Vega.

She was charged with a separate count of murder last month in the death of an 11-month-old boy.

Jones is serving a lengthy prison sentence for the 1982 killing of another toddler. But she was scheduled to be released in March under a mandatory release law in place when she was convicted.

Authorities have linked her to many more deaths of children who died under unusual circumstances during or shortly after her shifts.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch