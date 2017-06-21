Former Officer Who Killed Texas Teen At Center Of Grand Jury Hearing

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A grand jury is meeting right now to decide whether a former Balch Springs police officer should face a new charge, in addition to ones he’s already facing in connection with the shooting death of North Texas teenager Jordan Edwards earlier this year.

The woman at the center of the alleged criminal incident says Roy Oliver pointed a gun at her. Monique Arredondo, who recently spoke exclusively to CBS 11 News, is at the grand jury hearing and said she is ready to testify. The grand jury could indict Oliver for aggravated assault.

The incident in question happened about two weeks before Oliver is accused of shooting and killing 15-year-old Edwards.

The grand jury could indict the former Balch Springs officer for aggravated assault.

Arredondo claims Oliver pointed a gun directly at her face on Easter Sunday, just minutes after she accidentally rear-ended his truck while driving in Dallas.

While Oliver was not on-duty when the accident happened, Arredondo says he never identified himself as a police officer. According to the police report, Oliver said he identified himself and at some point took his gun from its holster but kept it down by his side.

Oliver also told Dallas police that he feared Arredondo was reaching for a weapon or trying to leave the scene.

After shooting Jordan Edwards, Oliver had claimed the boy was in a car that had backed down a road toward officers in an “aggressive way.” Oliver was a six-year veteran with the Balch Springs Police Department when he shot the unarmed teenager outside of a party on April 29.

As for her testifying before the grand jury against Oliver, Arredondo said, “I’m nervous because this is my first time doing anything like this, but I man, I’m gonna do it for sake of the family that lost their son.”

The police report said Oliver never pointed his gun at Arredondo, but when she was asked again before the hearing she was adamant that the assault happened.

The grand jury is expected to finish hearing testimony today and could have an official decision as soon as tomorrow.