Forney Softball Team To Be Honored At Rangers Game

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Rangers on Wednesday will host a special Forney High School Softball Team Night in memory of Emily Galiano, the teenager who was killed back in May, just a few days before the team competed in the state championship.

Galiano and her Forney teammates will be honored on the field during Wednesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays, and $3.00 from every ticket purchased through a special offer will be donated to the Play For Em Foundation, which was created by the Forney Independent High School after Galiano’s death.

Galiano was accidentally run over by a car following a team dinner.

Karin Morris is the executive director of the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation. She said that the team immediately reached out to the Forney students after the tragic incident. “Baseball and softball is a very tight community, and anytime that tragedy strikes that close to the baseball and softball community, we try to get invested and try to get involved and see how we can help,” she said. “That’s truly why we reached out to them, and they seem like a great group of girls that had a really successful season as well.”

The team from Forney will get to watch the Rangers batting practice before game. They will then stand and be recognized for their outstanding season at the end of the third inning. The Rangers organization hopes that this will give the girls a chance to make a positive memory, and help in the healing process.