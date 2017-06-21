Mom Arrested For Messaging On Facebook While Baby Drowned

RENO (CBSDFW.COM) – A Parker County mother was on Facebook while her 6-month-old daughter drowned in the bathtub last week, investigators said.

Cheyenne Summer Stuckey, 21, said she put Zayla Hernandez in the tub June 13 and left her unsupervised with the water running. Stuckey explained she left the baby alone “for only a couple minutes,” when she left the bathroom but became “distracted” by another child and then FaceBook Messenger and a television playing loudly.

A Sheriff’s criminal investigation revealed Stuckey was on FaceBook messaging two individuals for at least 18 minutes, while the infant was left unattended.

Stuckey told investigators when she realized she had forgotten about Zayla, she rushed to check on her but found her floating in the tub face-down and unresponsive. Stuckey also reported she attempted to resuscitate Zayla but “did not know how.”

The mother was uncertain if she had placed a bathtub stopper in the drain.

Emergency medical personnel arrived on scene and performed cardio pulmonary resuscitation, but were unsuccessful. Zayla was transported to an Azle hospital by ambulance, where she was pronounced deceased.

Since Zayla’s death, the remaining children in the home were removed and placed in foster care.

A Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s preliminary autopsy report revealed Zayla died from drowning.

Stuckey was booked in to the Parker County Jail and charged with injury to a child. Her bond has not been set.