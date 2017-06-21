Mugshot Released Of Red-Light Runner In Fatal Lake Highlands Crash

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police Wednesday released the mugshot of a man charged with Criminally Negligent Homicide after a weekend crash that killed a 62-year-old man.
Jose Aguado, 28, of Mesquite ran a red light at Abrams and Walnut Hill Lane, according to witnesses. His white, Chevy Silverado was headed eastbound in the 8700 block of Walnut Hill Lane at a high rate of speed in the middle lane approaching Abrams Road when it T-boned the victim’s Lexus sedan.
The impact pushed the sedan into a woman’s VW Bug that was facing westbound in the 8800 block of Walnut Hill Lane in the middle lane. The driver of the sedan was killed, his teenage son (who was in the car) was taken to Children’s Hospital but wasn’t injured. The woman wasn’t hurt.
Aguado was arrested at the scene.