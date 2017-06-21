Officer Critically Injured At Michigan Airport

FLINT, Michigan (AP/CBSDFW) – Bishop International Airport near Flint has been evacuated after a police officer was stabbed.
Authorities say the officer is in critical condition.
Michigan State Police said the officer was critically hurt Wednesday morning at Bishop International Airport. Airport officials posted on Facebook that the officer was hurt but offered no further details about the incident.
A witness tells The Flint Journal he saw the officer bleeding from his neck. He also saw a man detained by police and a knife on the ground.
Another witness told Flint TV Station WJRT that the suspect had a husky build and a`blank’ look on his face.
Officials said the airport was evacuated after the incident.
The FBI is leading the investigation.
Airport and police officials didn’t immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.
