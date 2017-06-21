Rangers Host Special Night For Grieving Softball Team

ARLINGTON (CBS11) -The Texas Rangers honored the Forney High School softball team on Wednesday night during their match up against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The team suffered a tragic lost last month after one of their teammates, Emily Galiano was killed after she was accidentally run over following a team dinner back in May.

Galiano’s death came on the week the team embarked on a play off run which would take them all the way to the regional finals.

Before the Wednesday night game at Globe Life Park, the Rangers brought the team on the field during pre-game warm ups and batting practice.

During the 3rd inning, the team was recognized and presented with a $2,000 check form the Rangers Foundation to benefit a scholarship fund in Emily Galiano’s name.

Her father, Denny Galiano was also in attendance.

He fought back emotion while talking to reporters and said, “we truly miss her we wish she was here, but we are so thankful to the Texas rangers to allow the family and the kids to come out here and forget about things for a while.”

Galiano’s teammates said coming out the game was a perfect way to heal and remember their friend.

Savanna Desrcohers said, “we’re just here for a reason to show how much we love Emily.”

The team says they are still mourning Galiano’s death and the strong bond they have between each other is making the sorrow just a little bit more manageable.//