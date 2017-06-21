Rowlett Dumps Trash, Recycling Collection Provider

ROWLETT (CBS11) – There’s a lot of trash talk in Rowlett, after the city council voted unanimously Tuesday night to dump its current trash and recycling collector.

A last-minute warning from a Waste Management manager left some customers worried.

The company has serviced Rowlett for five years, but when the city wanted to renew its contract, it says Waste Management tried raising rates by more than 84 percent.

The city asked competitors for quotes, and Tuesday awarded a $33 million contract to FCC Environmental Services.

“We thought FCC would provide the best service at the best price,” said Mayor Todd Gottel.

Hours before the vote, a Waste Management area manager posted a letter online, calling FCC “a European conglomerate that has virtually no collection experience or operations in the United States.” It warned the city was at “serious risk of disruption in service” due in part to “FCC’s lack of experience, infrastructure, equipment…”

“I thought it was unprofessional,” said Mayor Gottel, who calls many of the claims untrue.

He points, as an example, to the FCC’s new 12-acre recycling facility in Dallas, servicing Garland, Mesquite and University Park.

“To put that out in front of the customer, it really just spread a lot of misinformation that got a lot of people upset,” said Mayor Gottel.

The mayor has posted his own letter online, explaining the decision.

FCC will take over October 1.

Gottel said he doesn’t expect a disruption in service, but warned there will be an increase in cost.

All bids, including Waste Management’s, came in higher than the city’s current rate.