Sources: No Charges For Dallas Officer In Pregnant Woman Shooting Death

DALLAS (CBS11) – Sources tell CBS11 News that a Dallas County grand jury has no billed at least one of two officers for shooting and killing a pregnant woman who was in a stolen vehicle that rammed a patrol car.

The officer who was no-billed is Senior Corporal Jason Kimpel.

There is still no word on the status of the second officer, Christopher Hess.

The woman shot and killed on Wednesday, January 18 was Genevive Ann Dawes, 21.

Virgilio Rosales, 23, was the passenger in the vehicle and he was arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

The shooting happened near an apartment complex in the 4700 block of East Side Avenue early in the morning.

Police said officers on foot had approached the vehicle “giving loud verbal commands,” which the people inside ignored.

The driver started the stolen vehicle and backed up into the patrol car. Then the suspect drove forward striking a fence.

As the suspect reversed the vehicle again, two uniformed officers fired their guns and shot the suspect. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The passenger was not seriously hurt and is facing felony criminal charges.

No officers were hurt.