Teacher Alerted Drug Dealers As Revenge On Cheating Detective Husband

June 21, 2017 4:43 PM
Filed Under: Drugs, florida, Porsha Session, teacher

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – A Florida teacher tipped off drug dealers that her detective husband was investigating them in order to get revenge for his alleged infidelity.

The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that federal prosecutors want an eight-year sentence for 31-year-old Porsha Session, who pleaded guilty earlier this year to obstruction.

In 2013, Session searched her then-husband’s work email and found information about a drug investigation. She says he was cheating on her, and that to get back at him, she used a co-worker’s

phone at the elementary school where she worked to call one of the dealers and alert him that an informant had infiltrated his group. The informant later killed himself.

Her attorneys are asking that she be sentenced to house arrest at her June 28 hearing.

