Bedford PD Busy With Missing Teen & Landfill Body Investigations

BEDFORD (CBSDFW.COM) – There was speculation a body discovered at a North Texas landfill and the case of a teenager missing out of Bedford were related, but police now say there is no connection.

Kaytlynn Cargill was last seen near her home at the Oak Creek apartment complex in Bedford on Monday night. Police said they were treating the case as a “missing runaway.” The 14-year-old went missing after leaving her apartment to walk her dog.

Police went door-to-door Wednesday night asking neighbors if they knew anything about Cargill’s disappearance. Investigators say they have no reason to believe the teenager is in any danger and they do not suspect foul play.

Carol Champion lives at the Oak Creek apartments and said she is keeping an eye out for Cargill. “I’ll just be looking for her. That’s really sad. I have grown children and I have grandchildren and you know it hurts, it really does.”

Police have not issued an Amber Alert for Cargill.

In an unrelated case, police are busy this morning trying to identify the dead person found at the Arlington Landfill. A worker found the body in an area near the 800 block of Mosier Valley Road.

Detectives are checking missing person reports in the area. The Tarrant County medical examiner is working to identify the person and hopefully also learn what caused their death.