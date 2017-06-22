Police Look For Clues In Dallas Man’s Shooting Death

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Investigators in Dallas are trying to solve a murder mystery on Thursday morning with only a few clues to help crack the case. The incident happened at about midnight at the Mandalay Palms Apartments, near Highway 67 and Interstate-20, not far from the Southwest Center Mall.

The door to a man’s apartment unit was left wide open. A neighbor saw it and felt that it was unusual for the person who lived there, so she called 911 for authorities to come and check out the situation. When police arrived at the scene, they located the resident inside. He had been shot to death.

At this time, the only information that officials have released about the victim is that he is an adult male.

This case is being investigated as a homicide, and police do believe that the man’s killer is on the loose. However, there has not been any description of a possible suspect.