Fort Worth Zoo Welcomes Another New Baby Giraffe

June 22, 2017 1:59 PM
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – It seems like just yesterday that the Fort Worth Zoo announced the birth of a new baby giraffe, but it’s already been a whole week! So, it must be time for the zoo to make another announcement about another new baby giraffe.

That’s right, the Fort Worth Zoo is welcoming one more addition to their reticulated giraffe herd. The male calf weighs around 150 pounds and stands 5 feet 11 inches tall. He does not yet have a name. When fully grown, the giraffe will weigh about 3,000 pounds and stand about 18 feet tall.

He is the second calf for 8-year-old mother Corrie, and the fifth calf for father Captain.

This latest addition came just eight days after the Fort Worth Zoo’s last giraffe birth.

There are now nine reticulated giraffes in the Fort Worth Zoo’s herd. The African Savannah exhibit is being renovated, but will soon be able to house up to 18 giraffes along with lions, ostriches, rhinos, zebras and more. That means that giraffe breeding is still able to continue at the zoo.

Continued breeding is important because reticulated giraffes are classified as a ‘vulnerable’ species by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature. The giraffe population is estimated to have decreased by 40 percent over the last 20 years. The Fort Worth Zoo is among several facilities participating in breeding programs aimed at preventing extinction.

When the new African Savannah exhibit is complete, visitors will be able to stand eye-to-eye with the Fort Worth Zoo’s giraffe population, and even have an opportunity to hand-feed the animals. Construction on the renovated exhibit is expected to be complete by next spring.

The baby giraffe craze is not exclusive to the Fort Worth Zoo. Earlier this week, the Dallas Zoo debuted its newest giraffe calf, a male named Tsavo. And, of course, the world was captivated as April the Giraffe in New York gave birth to baby Tajiri during an internet live stream.

