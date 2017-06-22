CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Funeral Set For Family Killed In Collin County Crash

June 22, 2017 10:15 AM By Chelsea Wade
Filed Under: Anna, Bonham, Car Crash, Collin County, Heather Trimble, Highway 121, Julie Trimble, Wayne Trimble, Wise Funeral Home

BONHAM (KRLD) – A mother, father and daughter who were killed in a wreck in Collin County earlier this month will be laid to rest on Thursday morning. Funeral services for Wayne and Julie Trimble, and their daughter, Heather, will be at 11:00 a.m. at Wise Funeral Home in Bonham.

The Trimbles were killed in a chain-reaction crash along Highway 121, east of Anna.

screen shot 2017 06 07 at 9 13 34 pm Funeral Set For Family Killed In Collin County Crash

Heather Trimble (credit: Trimble Family)

Wayne and Julie, both 51, died at the scene. Heather Trimble, 24, was eight months pregnant. She was rushed to the hospital and delivered a baby named Hadley, but died from her injuries a few days later.

Two 15-year-old girls were also killed in the crash. Nine other people were injured.

