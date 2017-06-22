Funeral Set For Family Killed In Collin County Crash

BONHAM (KRLD) – A mother, father and daughter who were killed in a wreck in Collin County earlier this month will be laid to rest on Thursday morning. Funeral services for Wayne and Julie Trimble, and their daughter, Heather, will be at 11:00 a.m. at Wise Funeral Home in Bonham.
The Trimbles were killed in a chain-reaction crash along Highway 121, east of Anna.
Wayne and Julie, both 51, died at the scene. Heather Trimble, 24, was eight months pregnant. She was rushed to the hospital and delivered a baby named Hadley, but died from her injuries a few days later.
Two 15-year-old girls were also killed in the crash. Nine other people were injured.