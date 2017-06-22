CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
FWISD Selling Grand Pianos And Other Musical Instruments

June 22, 2017 6:10 PM
Filed Under: Fort Worth Independent School District, Fort Worth ISD, grand piano, musical instruments, Piano, sale, Shopping, violin

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Fort Worth Independent School District is giving you the chance to purchase gently used pianos and other string instruments.

The musical instruments were given to Diamond Hill Jarvis High School for the 2016-2017 school year at no cost as part of a partnership with Rockley Family Foundation. The district is selling the instruments to help ensure the program continues for years to come.

Some of the instruments available include grand, baby grand and digital pianos. There will also be orchestral strings, acoustic and electric guitars for sale. The brands names are also varied, from more than a dozen makers, including Yamaha, Stravari Fine Violins, and Steinway & Sons.

Most of the instruments are less than one-year old and include a factory warranty.

The sale is being held at Jean McClung Middle School, at3000 Forest Avenue. The sale dates and times are –

  • Thursday, June 22, until 8 p.m.
  • Friday, June 23, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, June 24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The sale is open to the general public, but an appointment is required to view and purchase instruments on June 22 and June 23. Call 817-815-2787 to schedule a time.

No appointment is required on Saturday.

