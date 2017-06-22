Gas Prices Across Texas Down A Nickel This Week

COPPELL (AP) – Retail gasoline prices across Texas have dropped a nickel this week.
AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price at the pump statewide was $2.09 per gallon. Nationwide retail gasoline prices are also down, dropping 4 cents this week to reach an average $2.28 per gallon.
The association survey found Amarillo has the cheapest gasoline in Texas this week at an average $1.91 per gallon. Drivers in Dallas-Fort Worth and Galveston face the most expensive gasoline in Texas at an average $2.11 per gallon.
AAA experts say gasoline prices have declined during the first half of June. Analysts note high oil production rates in the U.S., along with news that Libya and Nigeria have increased output — adding inventory to an already oversupplied global market.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)