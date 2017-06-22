CBS 11 NEWS @ 10: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live At 10:00 PM

Iron Maiden Bangs Out Pick Up Soccer Game Before Show

June 22, 2017 10:03 PM By Ken Molestina

FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) — Legendary British rock band Iron Maiden is in North Texas for a big show at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Friday, but before the gig they wanted to play a little pick up soccer.

FC Dallas and Frisco ISD made it happen on Thursday night at Frisco High School’s soccer field.

iron maiden soccer Iron Maiden Bangs Out Pick Up Soccer Game Before Show

British metal band Iron Maiden was ‘Running Free’ with FC Dallas – showing their ‘Burning Ambition’ on the futbol field. (photo credit: Ken Molestina)

Throughout the years Iron Maiden has made it a tradition to play pick up soccer games in cities they visit while on tour.

Iconic bassist Steve Harris said playing soccer is a passion many band and Iron Maiden crew members have.

“Well I just love playing futbol… we’ve already played four matches already in Europe… ten on the last tour last year,” said Harris.

FC Dallas staffers served as soccer players and the opposing team for the scrimmage. Fans of all ages and generations who got wind of the pick up game gathered to watch one of their idols take the field.

“You look at them and think you’ll never meet them, and to see them come out and do something like this it’s awesome,” said fan Tom Gaffney.

In the end, the FC Dallas team made up of staffers won 4-1.

